Election Day in Ohio: What you need to know

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is Election Day in Ohio and there’s only one thing on the ballot: Issue 1.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

If passed, Issue 1 would basically make it harder to change Ohio’s Constitution.

Here’s what it will require:

60% of the vote for any proposed constitutional amendment to pass instead of 50% plus one

Signatures collected from 5% of the voters from the last gubernatorial election in each of Ohio’s 88 counties on any petition for a constitutional amendment starting next year. Now, signatures from half of the state’s counties are required.

The elimination of a 10-day period for invalid signatures to be replaced with new ones on ballot initiatives for a constitutional amendment

Proponents of Issue 1 say raising the number of votes required to change Ohio’s Constitution is needed to protect it from special interests. Supporters include pro-life groups, gun rights lobbyists/activists and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce

Opponents say Issue 1 makes it harder for all voters to be heard in Ohio with a Republican-controlled House, Senate and the Governor’s mansion. Supporters include abortion rights activists, the Fraternal Order of Police and unions.

The special election on just Issue 1 comes with abortion access up for a vote on the fall ballot in Ohio.

Don’t know where to vote?

Look up your polling location on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website: voterlookup.ohiosos.gov.

