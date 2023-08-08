Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Election Day in Ohio: What you need to know

What is Issue 1, what will change if it passes?
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is Election Day in Ohio and there’s only one thing on the ballot: Issue 1.

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

If passed, Issue 1 would basically make it harder to change Ohio’s Constitution.

Here’s what it will require:

  • 60% of the vote for any proposed constitutional amendment to pass instead of 50% plus one
  • Signatures collected from 5% of the voters from the last gubernatorial election in each of Ohio’s 88 counties on any petition for a constitutional amendment starting next year. Now, signatures from half of the state’s counties are required.
  • The elimination of a 10-day period for invalid signatures to be replaced with new ones on ballot initiatives for a constitutional amendment

Proponents of Issue 1 say raising the number of votes required to change Ohio’s Constitution is needed to protect it from special interests. Supporters include pro-life groups, gun rights lobbyists/activists and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce

Opponents say Issue 1 makes it harder for all voters to be heard in Ohio with a Republican-controlled House, Senate and the Governor’s mansion. Supporters include abortion rights activists, the Fraternal Order of Police and unions.

The special election on just Issue 1 comes with abortion access up for a vote on the fall ballot in Ohio.

Don’t know where to vote?

Look up your polling location on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website: voterlookup.ohiosos.gov.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington Police say the body of 56-year-old James Wright of Cincinnati was found in the Ohio...
Police identify body of man found in Ohio River
Cincinnati Police are investigating after Nia Booker, a 34-year-old pregnant woman, was shot in...
Pregnant woman killed in Avondale shooting identified, baby in ICU
Newport police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Ohio River Monday morning.
Boone County Water Rescue pulls body from Ohio River
Skylar Onishea, of Independence, Kentucky, was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the...
Passenger arrested after driver shot in the face in NKY, police say
Several train cars carrying corn derailed in Latonia, Kentucky Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Officials: Multiple train cars derail in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

First Alert Forecast For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Weather Update
Retired Highland County Sheriff's Sgt. Jonathan "Dustin" Malone
Trial underway for former Highland County sheriff’s sergeant charged in suspect’s death
Couples across Ohio are scrambling to make last minute arrangements after a massive tuxedo...
Couples left scrambling after American Commodore Tuxedo stores close across Ohio
Northeast Ohio boxer begins cross-state journey in memory of nephew killed by gun violence
Northeast Ohio boxer begins cross-state journey in memory of nephew killed by gun violence