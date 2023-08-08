Employee fired after racial slur posted on NKY youth football team Facebook page

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - A racial slur posted on the Facebook page of a little league football team has led to a HealthPoint Family Care employee being fired.

The Facebook comment has since been deleted, but it left a lasting impact and hurtful impression on parents and members of the community.

Charla Jones is the Newport Wildcats Youth Cheer Director and a mother to two cheerleaders and a football player in the program.

Jones took a screenshot of the comment made early Monday on a post from the Newport Youth Football Program.

“‘You [racial slur],’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, wow, it’s 2023, are we still doing this?” Jones said she thought as she read the comment. “But in a way, it’s not surprising. We pray, and we wish that things like this don’t happen, but it still does. My kids, I remember my daughter coming and saying, ‘That cheerleader called me a [racial slur].’ The only thing you can do is tell your child they’re ignorant, that’s how they were raised.”

The screenshot of the racial comment shows it was made by a Facebook user named Karen Faulkner Keagle, an employee from HealthPoint Family Care.

The company posted a message on its Facebook, describing the comment as “unacceptable” and goes against “the core values of HealthPoint.” Find the company’s statement at the bottom of the story.

Jones says her children hear racist comments at their games on a regular basis.

“Until parents quit raising their kids to be racist, it’s going to continue to happen and it’s sad to say,” Jones says. “We can do a cheer and they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s a ghetto cheer.’ They’ll go to the concession stand or to the bathroom and [say], ‘Get out of my way [racial slur], or bump them and [say], ‘[racial slur], it’s just, it’s ignorant.”

Jones says she teaches kids not to retaliate and to remember the words her mother spoke to her: sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me.

HealthPoint Family Care unequivocally stands against racism. Immediately upon learning that an employee had inappropriate statements on her personal social media account, HealthPoint Family Care conducted an investigation and terminated the employee. HealthPoint Family Care and our nearly 200 employees are committed to providing quality, affordable health care to all persons through compassion, innovation and excellence.

