Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Frisch’s Big Boy to open at CVG Airport this fall

Whip Up and Dip Up Frisch’s BIG BOY at Your BIG GAME Party
Fricsh's Big Boy will open a location at CVG this fall.(tcw-wxix)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Frisch’s Big Boy is coming to the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport this fall.

Frisch’s is among the many Cincinnati-based establishments at CVG, including Graeter’s Ice Cream, Braxton Brewing Co., Christian Moerlein Brewing Co, and Skyline Chili.

An airport concessionaire based in Ohio, United Concessions Group, will be running the location.

“Our team is delighted for the opportunity to bring another iconic Cincinnati brand to CVG,” said Spencer Shaw, Executive Vice President of United Concessions Group. “We are dedicated to giving the team members and travelers of CVG the best the Queen City has to offer, and this is another step in the right direction.”

The restaurant will open at Terminal A in November.

Frisch’s has more than 80 locations in the tri-state with plans to re-franchise additional locations this year, CVG officials said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington Police say the body of 56-year-old James Wright of Cincinnati was found in the Ohio...
Police identify body of man found in Ohio River
Cincinnati Police are investigating after Nia Booker, a 34-year-old pregnant woman, was shot in...
Pregnant woman killed in Avondale shooting identified, baby in ICU
Newport police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Ohio River Monday morning.
Boone County Water Rescue pulls body from Ohio River
Skylar Onishea, of Independence, Kentucky, was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the...
Passenger arrested after driver shot in the face in NKY, police say
Several train cars carrying corn derailed in Latonia, Kentucky Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Officials: Multiple train cars derail in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

A police investigation is underway after the executive director of the senior center in...
Middletown senior center: Police investigating ‘alleged theft of monies from a local organization’
A crash occurred in Westwood Tuesday morning.
3 injured in Westwood crash, lieutenant says
Services available to students at Kenton County Library
Services available to students at Kenton County Library
The meals will be served starting Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, July 21.
IDEA public schools in Woodlawn to offer free breakfast, lunch this school year