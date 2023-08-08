Frisch’s Big Boy to open at CVG Airport this fall

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Frisch’s Big Boy is coming to the Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport this fall.

Frisch’s is among the many Cincinnati-based establishments at CVG, including Graeter’s Ice Cream, Braxton Brewing Co., Christian Moerlein Brewing Co, and Skyline Chili.

An airport concessionaire based in Ohio, United Concessions Group, will be running the location.

“Our team is delighted for the opportunity to bring another iconic Cincinnati brand to CVG,” said Spencer Shaw, Executive Vice President of United Concessions Group. “We are dedicated to giving the team members and travelers of CVG the best the Queen City has to offer, and this is another step in the right direction.”

The restaurant will open at Terminal A in November.

Frisch’s has more than 80 locations in the tri-state with plans to re-franchise additional locations this year, CVG officials said.

