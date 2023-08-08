Group seeks changes to Covington ordinances for feral cats, protect volunteers

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A group of Northern Kentucky animal activists and volunteers want to see ordinance changes after they say they’ve been harassed and threatened.

Shane’s Sanctuary and Kittyy Adoption Center is more than just a safe haven for feral cats.

The group goes and volunteers to leave food for the feral cats, but the sanctuary’s owner says that is becoming a risk.

“A man down in Convington threatened to shoot me. This is unacceptable,” says Shane’s Sanctuary owner and Humanitarian League founder Jan Malley. “In the last few years, we’re being harassed. One of our feeders had feces thrown on them. One of them just had their window shield smashed and busted out.”

Animal Activist Stephanie Wette says she stepped up to help after hearing about a volunteer being threatened to be beaten up while putting out food at a property they had permission to do so.

“When I went over there, I also experienced the same thing to the point where I had to call the police myself,” recalls Wette. “A few days later, there was Cayan pepper sprinkled in the yard on private property to deter the cats.”

However, Malley says at Kenton County Animal Services, they rescue cats, but the feral ones are put back on the streets through a program they have.

“There’s a lot of TNR being done by the local animal shelter in Northern Kentucky, however, after TNR, which means spayed or neutered release, the cats are put back on the streets where they are supposedly rescued and the residents don’t want them.”

FOX19 NOW reached out to Kenton County Animal Services, and a representative wrote why they use this method.

“Studies show that Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) is the only solution to decreasing the size of outdoor cat colonies,” the representative wrote. “TNR improves the health of cats and ends the cycle of breeding.”

Malley said under a different Covington mayor, she and her husband volunteered to add feeders for cats in designated areas in the city but were denied.

