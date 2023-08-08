IDEA public schools in Woodlawn to offer free breakfast, lunch this school year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -IDEA Public Schools in Woodlawn is offering free healthy breakfasts and lunches for the students this school year to reduce the financial burden on families.

The Child Nutrition Program at IDEA Public Schools qualified to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) in several states, including Ohio.

The school’s food service program aims to provide nutritious and affordable breakfast and lunch options for students, aiming to become a model for other schools nationwide.

See the August menu below.

IDEA Public Schools menu. (IDEA Public Schools)

