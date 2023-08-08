It is going to be a nice day!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A comfy and cooler morning on tap for Tuesday with a sun and cloud mix to start the day.

Look for sunny skies Tuesday, lower humidity with temperatures in the low 80s. We have a potential for seeing a pop-up shower Tuesday night, though chances are low.

Look for sunny skies and slightly warmer air on Wednesday into the mid 80′s.

Storm chances return Thursday morning, associated with cold front that drops us back into the low 80s.

Scattered showers continue through the day, and storm chances continue into Friday, mainly concentrated during Friday afternoon and evening.

The weekend starts with similar shower chances to the days the came before it, though shower chances decrease as we move through the weekend. Partly cloudy conditions on Sunday with lows bouncing around the 60s during the week.

