Kentucky Tourism reports 2022 as best year for economic impact

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 2022 was the best year on record for Kentucky tourism industry.

There was $12.9 billion generated in economic impact and 91,668 jobs recorded.

“Tourism is essential to Kentucky and that is why I have made it a priority to support this industry. It’s thrilling to see our hard work pay off in such a historic way,” Beshear said. “From horse country and outdoor adventure to history, arts, culture and our world-famous bourbon, Kentucky has a little something for every traveler – but what really sets us apart is the hospitality and kindness of the hardworking Kentuckians in this industry.”

A study conducted by Tourism Economics found that 75.9 million travelers came to visit Kentucky in 2022 and spent $8.9 billion across the bluegrass state. More than $937 million in state and local taxes were also generated. Total visitation had reached 103% of 2019 volumes and visitor spending had reached 112%.

For more on the study’s findings, click here.

RELATED Louisville Metro working on crafting new economic development strategic plan Two Indiana-based firms were hired to help with the process.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.