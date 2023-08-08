Northeast Ohio boxer begins cross-state journey in memory of nephew killed by gun violence

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A seven person team will bike starting Wednesday from Cincinnati to Cleveland, hoping to raise funds and spread awareness of gun violence in Northeast Ohio.

The Bike-a-Thon was kickstarted by Calvin Love, the owner of the Little Giants boxing gym. The facility helps kids and teens find a positive influence.

The cycling team will use the trip to raise funds in order to keep the Little Giants gym in operation, as well as fund scholarships for low-income participants.

“We wanted to do something to take action,” Love said. “We have a lot of people that talks about the gun violence in our area, but no one is providing solutions.”

Love will average around 60 to 65 miles a day as they travel through the heart of the state.

He said it’s also an opportunity to better understand the struggles of others.

“Allowing ourselves to endure some of the mental issues or triggers that some of our kids are going through,” he added.

Love’s mission is also personal: he was inspired to create the fundraiser after his nephew, Quenton Copes Jr. was killed in a gun violence incident in 2017.

“He was gunned down right up the hill in Euclid, Ohio,” he said. “This is my way of keeping his memory alive and well.”

The bike ride is set to start Wednesday in Cincinnati.

Love is looking forward to the moment he’s back in Cleveland, but he adds his actions and journey have already left an impact.

“If you knew Quenton, he had a smile that was infectious. I know he’s looking down on us smiling.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.