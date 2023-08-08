Ohio voters reject Issue 1, AP calls

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Issue 1 was rejected by Ohio voters Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

At 8:55 p.m., the AP called the election in favor of “No.”

Ohio voters have rejected a proposed constitutional change that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights. The result marks the latest setback for Republicans in a conservative-leaning state who favor imposing tough abortion restrictions. https://t.co/SalFy1iXDh — The Associated Press (@AP) August 9, 2023

If it would have passed, Issue 1 would basically have made it harder to change Ohio’s Constitution.

Proponents of Issue 1 said raising the number of votes required to change Ohio’s Constitution is needed to protect it from special interests. Supporters include pro-life groups, gun rights lobbyists/activists and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce

Opponents said Issue 1 makes it harder for all voters to be heard in Ohio with a Republican-controlled House, Senate and the Governor’s mansion. Supporters include abortion rights activists, the Fraternal Order of Police and unions.

