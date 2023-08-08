Police: 1 hospitalized in Covington stabbing

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a stabbing occurred at the Covington Landing Tuesday afternoon, according to Covington Police Lt. Justin Bradbury confirmed.

Officers were dispatched to 10 E RiverCenter Blvd. at 1:05 p.m. for a report of a person stabbed several times, Kenton County Dispatch said.

Lt. Bradbury says the victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police are working to identify a suspect and determine what happened, he said.

More details will be released later.

