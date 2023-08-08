Professional Putters Association holds national competition in NKY

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Dozens of professional putters are in Erlanger this week to compete in a national championship tournament.

The Professional Putters Association’s (PPA) competition started Monday and continues through Friday.

“I love the area, the course is fantastic, you can’t ask for any better facility up here,” says PPA Player Greg Newport, “It feels like coming home again because I lived here for a couple of years.”

Newport is one of more than 80 golfers taking part in the Professional Putters Association National Championship in Erlanger this week. This is the first time Putt-Putt Fun Center in Erlanger has hosted the annual event.

“The facility is fantastic, beautiful. It’s a throwback with the wooden rails,” says PPA National Board of Directors Member Dom Perry, “Kevin [Shea] always makes sure everything is pristine. He’s always changing the rails and you’re up here secluded and it’s just a fantastic place to be.”

It’s the last putt-putt course in America maintaining wooden rails on each hole.

Each day is a new category of competition with people coming from all across the country to stay in the Northern Kentucky region and enjoy competing with one another.

“Seeing new players come in, that’s a good thing because we want to keep the sport growing,” adds Newport, “That’s the best thing about it.”

It’s not unusual for Newport to hit a hole-in-one.

He is one of four players to hit a perfect game of 18 and he is a former national champion.

He’s spent the last 34 years playing as a professional putt-putt golfer. He says the best part about this week is seeing his friends both new and old.

The competition will wrap Friday with the National Championship round starting at 9 a.m.

Spectators are welcome each day at 3139 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, KY 41018.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.