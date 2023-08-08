‘Shifting stripes’: Bengals switch up uniform look for 2023-24 season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Bengals officially announced Tuesday that this season’s uniforms will look a little different after hinting to fans Monday on social media.

This year, the Bengals will wear their primary white jerseys with the White Tiger helmet.

Through riddles, rhymes, and clues, the Bengals’ social media team did not fail to hype up fans for the big change.

“Through the haze, a change draws near / Old hues, new clues, and a few new rules. Numbers danced and colors rushed, In threads woven, a twist is hushed / A secret change, oh a mystery’s delight / Unveil the riddle where this secret hides...”

Monday’s series of social media teases

The Bengals’ social media account teased its fans on Monday with hints here and there about a possible switch in their uniforms.

According to the team’s Instagram story, the Bengals posted a video of a piece of paper addressed to NFL Operations. The subject line reads: “Request to reclassify white uniform combo.”

The Bengals Instagram story on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. The letter is addressed to NFL Operations to possibly change their uniforms. (WXIX)

“To whom it may concern, we at the Cincinnati Bengals beseech you to allow the opportunity to wear our New Stripes White Uniform combo with our White Bengals Helmet,” the letter said.

The person in the video later secured the letter in a manila envelope and through it in the outgoing mail bin. However, there was no postage on it.

Fans let the team know their thoughts on a uniform change, some hoping for the all-white tiger uniform.

