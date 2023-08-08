Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Submit your back to school photos & videos

We want to see your back-to-school photos!
We want to see your back-to-school photos!(FOX10)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s that time of year. Kids are going back to school.

And it’s time for back to school photos.

You can share them below.

Who knows, you may see them on TV!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylar Onishea, of Independence, Kentucky, was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the...
Passenger arrested after driver shot in the face in NKY, police say
Covington Police say the body of 56-year-old James Wright of Cincinnati was found in the Ohio...
Police identify body of man found in Ohio River
Cincinnati Police are investigating after Nia Booker, a 34-year-old pregnant woman, was shot in...
Pregnant woman killed in Avondale shooting identified, baby in ICU
Newport police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Ohio River Monday morning.
Boone County Water Rescue pulls body from Ohio River
Several train cars carrying corn derailed in Latonia, Kentucky Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Officials: Multiple train cars derail in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

A crash occurred in Westwood Tuesday morning.
3 injured in Westwood crash, lieutenant says
A police investigation is underway after the executive director of the senior center in...
Middletown senior center: Police investigating ‘alleged theft of monies from a local organization’
Fricsh's Big Boy will open a location at CVG this fall.
Frisch’s Big Boy to open at CVG Airport this fall
Services available to students at Kenton County Library
Services available to students at Kenton County Library