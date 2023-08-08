Tri-State murder suspect arrested in Tennessee

Contests
Brandon Dodson, 23, of Goshen, was arrested in Clarksville, TN after he attempted to escape...
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local murder suspect is currently being held in a Tennessee jail after he tried to avoid being arrested by Springfield Township police, court documents confirm.

According to a Hamilton County complaint, Brandon Dodson, 23, of Goshen, is accused of murdering Nicholas Ledbetter on Aug. 1 in Springfield Township.

An affidavit alleges that Dodson shot the victim multiple times while committing robbery.

After the shooting, a man named Kodi Hibbard allegedly drove Dodson to Clarksville, Tennessee to “avoid apprehension,” the affidavit states.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee confirmed Dodson’s arrest.

He is currently facing one count of aggravated murder.

According to Amy Clausing with the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office, this is not the first time Dodson has been accused of murder.

Clausing says he was also the suspect in a Norwood shooting that killed a homeless man back in July. However, a grand jury did not indict him in the case, so he no longer faced charges.

The Springfield Township case still has to go before a grand jury, but it is unknown when Dodson will be extradited back to Ohio.

