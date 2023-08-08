Trial underway for former Highland County sheriff’s sergeant charged in suspect’s death

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A jury was selected and opening statements began Monday in the trial of a former Highland County Sheriff’s sergeant.

Jonathan “Dustin” Malone has pleaded not guilty to a charge of reckless homicide in the July 2022 fatal accidental shooting of a fleeing suspect, Richard Poulin.

The trial will determine whether or not Malone, who was a road supervisor at the time, followed sheriff’s office procedures when he tried to take Poulin, 58, into custody following a lengthy high speed police chase early July 17, 2022.

If Malone, 44, is convicted of the felony, he could be sentenced to three years in prison and would be prohibited from carrying a gun.

He left the sheriff’s office earlier this year after he was informed his status was changing from paid to unpaid because of the criminal charge.

Malone’s defense attorney, Josh Engel, told the jury the death of Poulin was a tragic accident and that there is no evidence Malone acted recklessly.

After running a stop sign on Ohio 62, Poulin fled from Malone and other deputies and led them on a 13-minute high-speed chase through Hillsboro and Highland County.

“I estimated his speed 65 to 70 miles an hour,” Sgt. Steven Alexander testified Monday.

The speed limit was 35 mph, he said.

The special prosecutor, Christopher McKinney from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, acknowledged Poulin should have immediately stopped.

”Let me be clear, Mr. Poulin is violating the law. He’s violating traffic laws and he’s failing to comply with an order of a police officer,” McKinney told the jury during his opening statement.

Poulin eventually stopped when his pickup truck had three tires left that were down to their rims, Sgt. Alexander said.

He did not exit the vehicle despite multiple commands from law enforcement.

”The evidence will show that he followed his training and his procedures and attempted to apprehend the suspect,” Malone’s attorney told jurors.

Malone approached the driver’s side of the truck with a baton in his right hand and a gun in his left and smashed the window with the baton.

That’s when his weapon went off, according to court records and his attorney.

Sgt. Alexander said he was right behind Malone when it happened.

“Sgt. Malone had told me that he had no idea what had happened - that he had not pulled the trigger,” Sgt. Alexander testified.

Other court testimony Monday revealed the bullet from Malone’s gun went through Poulin’s shoulder, severed his carotid artery, and lodged in his jaw.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The special prosecutor told jurors Malone should have held his gun in his dominant right hand.

Highland County Sheriff’s deputies train annually to use both hands during target practice but the non-dominant hand accuracy is minimal.

There is no sheriff’s office policy that requires deputies to carry their guns in the dominant hand, according to copies of every single policy at the agency released to FOX19 NOW earlier this year via public record request.

On Tuesday, a defense expert in police training is expected to testify.

In addition, Malone is also expected to take the stand in his own defense, his attorney said.

When Malone was interviewed by state investigators a few days after Poulin’s death, he told them he couldn’t recall if his finger was on the trigger of his gun when it went off, court records show.

Malone also said he was not certain whether or not his gun had come into contact with the window or not.

Investigators asked him during that July 21, 2022 interview whether or not he had intended to shoot Poulin.

Malone began to cry and said absolutely not.

