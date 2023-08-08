Victim in Covington stabbing in critical condition, police say

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a stabbing occurred at the Covington Landing Tuesday afternoon, according to Covington Police Lt. Justin Bradbury confirmed.

Officers were dispatched to 10 E RiverCenter Blvd. at 1:05 p.m. for a report of a man stabbed several times, Kenton County Dispatch said.

Lt. Bradbury says the victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries and is now in critical condition.

Video shows a man being tased and taken into custody by Covington police.

The person of interest’s name has not been released yet.

