Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Woman finds snake in toilet, takes 2+ days to remove

By Shelby Slaughter and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) – It took three visits over two days to remove a snake that was living inside a toilet in Arizona.

It was a shocking discovery when the homeowner saw the Coachwhip emerge from her toilet.

While rare, the owner said these things can happen. It’s possible for snakes to find their way into vaults in septic systems and even be flushed from other homes.

Video of Rattlesnake Solutions removing the snake from the toilet shows it wasn’t too happy to be leaving its new home.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skylar Onishea, of Independence, Kentucky, was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the...
Passenger arrested after driver shot in the face in NKY, police say
Covington Police say the body of 56-year-old James Wright of Cincinnati was found in the Ohio...
Police identify body of man found in Ohio River
Cincinnati Police are investigating after Nia Booker, a 34-year-old pregnant woman, was shot in...
Pregnant woman killed in Avondale shooting identified, baby in ICU
Newport police are investigating after a body was pulled from the Ohio River Monday morning.
Boone County Water Rescue pulls body from Ohio River
Several train cars carrying corn derailed in Latonia, Kentucky Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Officials: Multiple train cars derail in Northern Kentucky

Latest News

Channing Tatum and his daughter were spotted trading friendship bracelets with other fans at...
Channing Tatum and daughter trade friendship bracelets with fans at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
We want to see your back-to-school photos!
Submit your back to school photos & videos
FILE - People stand atop a rock formation to watch the sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. At...
European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
Supreme Court reinstates regulation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers
A woman was taken to the hospital after she was bit in the leg by what appeared to be a shark...
Woman seriously injured by rare shark bite off NYC’s Rockaway Beach