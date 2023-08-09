1 dead in fatal crash overnight, Butler County deputies say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 60-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in St. Clair Township early Wednesday morning, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene of a crash on Riverside Drive near Wehr Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. and found a 2012 Honda CRV with one occupant, Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Deputies said that Michael Henslee of Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.

START is still investigating the cause and manner of the crash.

