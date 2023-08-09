Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

1 dead in fatal crash overnight, Butler County deputies say

A 60-year-old man is deceased after a fatal crash that happened on Riverside Drive, according...
A 60-year-old man is deceased after a fatal crash that happened on Riverside Drive, according to Butler County deputies.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 60-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in St. Clair Township early Wednesday morning, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene of a crash on Riverside Drive near Wehr Road shortly before 1:30 a.m. and found a 2012 Honda CRV with one occupant, Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Deputies said that Michael Henslee of Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene.

START is still investigating the cause and manner of the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If it would have passed, Issue 1 would basically have made it harder to change Ohio’s...
Ohio voters reject Issue 1
Brandon Dodson, 23, of Goshen, was arrested in Clarksville, TN after he attempted to escape...
Tri-State murder suspect arrested in Tennessee
Skylar Onishea, of Independence, Kentucky, was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the...
Passenger arrested after driver shot in the face in NKY, police say
Covington police said they do not have a suspect and are searching for a black passenger car.
1 dead, homicide investigation underway in Covington
Brandon Miller's family members say he was running an errand for his mother, who has cancer,...
Arrest made in shooting that killed father of 5 in West End, police say

Latest News

Renderings for Alternative A.
Repair, replace or demolish: Community gives feedback on local pedestrian bridge
Kenyatta "DJ Vader" Smith is the event organizer of STEREO '23, the city's first outdoor...
1st annual Stereo ‘23 festival celebrates DJs, hip hop’s 50th
Former Highland County Sheriff's Sgt. Justin "Dustin" Malone
Jury reaches verdict in former Highland Co. deputy’s reckless homicide case
SHEIN is bringing a pop-up store to Kenwood Towne Center
Online fashion giant Shein hosting Cincinnati pop-up store