1 dead, homicide investigation underway in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway in Covington after one person was killed Tuesday, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Around 7:30 p.m., Covington Police Department Lieutenant Justin Bradbury told FOX19 NOW a person was shot on Russell Street. Another person was injured and remained at the scene, police said.

The shooting stemmed from a fight that happened a block away, the lieutenant explained. He said police were called around 6 p.m.

“There’s about eight shots that were fired,” said Covington resident Brandon Chesser. “My stepson was actually walking down the street and he saw what was going on.”

Lt. Bradbury said they do not have a suspect and are searching for a black passenger car, possibly a Chevy or Honda.

Lieutenant Bradbury says it started out as a fight a block over and it escalated to a shooting on Russell street.



He says police do not have a suspect in custody.



Police are looking for a black passenger car. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Oi9CiTCSij — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) August 8, 2023

