Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

$1M bond set for 18-year-old murder suspect

Dacari Isham is accused of killing Brandon Miller on July 12, according to Cincinnati Police.
Dacari Isham is accused of killing Brandon Miller on July 12, according to Cincinnati Police.(Hamilton County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of killing a father of five back in July appeared in court for his arraignment on Wednesday morning.

Dacari Isham, 18, received a $1 million bond from a Hamilton County Municipal Criminal/Traffic Court Judge.

The 18-year-old was arrested Tuesday for the murder of 41-year-old Brandon Miller.

On July 11, Cincinnati police received a report of a shooting just before 1 p.m. at the 400 block of Findlay Street.

When they arrived at the scene, police say Miller was found shot inside a vehicle and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died.

Miller’s family says they have seen Isham in the neighborhood before, but do not know if he knew Brandon.

Isham is being charged with one count of murder, according to court documents.

His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 18.

Watch FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage below.

The victim's family members say he was running an errand for his mother, who has cancer, when he was shot to death.

