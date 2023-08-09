1st annual Stereo ‘23 festival celebrates DJs, hip hop’s 50th

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A first-of-its-kind DJ festival in Cincinnati will showcase turntable talent in conjunction with celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

On Saturday, August 12, records will spin on the Andrew J Brady Music ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park for STEREO ‘23, the city’s first all-day event featuring local and international DJs.

“This event is a pilot program, and the first of its kind both in Cincinnati and on the ICON stage. We plan to collaborate with community partners to develop it into an annual event series that recognizes different artists in this new outdoor venue,” said Jennifer Hafner-Spieser, Executive Director of Cincinnati Parks Foundation.

Curated by Kenyatta Smith, who is also known as DJ Vader on Cincinnati’s WOSL- FM, STEREO includes a line-up of 23 DJs he calls “superheroes” on the tables.

“It’s been years in the works. I’ve always wanted to have a DJ festival to showcase all of the talent here,” DJ Vader says. “What better way to do it than to do it during the 50th anniversary of hip-hop - it started with the DJ. There are many events this year in honor of hip hop’s anniversary, but this is the first that highlights the many DJs who have introduced and supported the genre as it has evolved over the decades.”

Music historians of the genre commonly refer to August 11 as a “birthdate” for hip-hop culture, citing a back-to-school party in Bronx, NY thrown by DJ Kool Herc in 1973. The Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer became known for using two turntables and spinning two of the same records to extend the “breaks,” or drum breakdowns of songs.

Since 1973, the art form of turntablism has been considered one of Hip Hop’s foundational elements, and its techniques are not limited to one genre of DJs. DJ Vader says STEREO will showcase some of his favorite Cincinnati and international DJs spinning music from different decades and backgrounds.

“I want to point out that there will be men, women, different genres....it’s really going to be a diverse event and it’s family-friendly,” DJ Vader explains. “I told all the DJs - clean verses only, or we’ll be shut down.”

STEREO is a partnership with Elementz, Cincinnati Music Accelerator, Procter & Gamble, MEMI, DJ Vader and Cincinnati Parks Foundation.

See the lineup for STEREO below:

DJs from all over will take the stage spinning music at this all-day, outdoor festival. (Andrew Brady Icon Center)

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. STEREO is 12:00 p.m. - 11 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

The Andrew J. Brady Music ICON festival stage is located at 25 Race St. Cincinnati, OH 45202. For directions and parking, click here.

