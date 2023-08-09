Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

5-year-old stung nearly 40 times during walk through Withrow Nature Preserve

Danny Spears says he rushed to meet his family after his wife called him, telling him their five-year-old son was stung around 40 times.(WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:15 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A five-year-old was stung almost 40 times after hundreds of yellow jackets or bees swarmed a family walking through Withrow Nature Preserve.

On Tuesday, 14-year-old Theo Spears was walking with his grandmother, mother and his three younger brothers and sisters.

While on a trail, Theo says his five-year-old little brother flipped over a log and hundreds of yellow jackets or bees began swarming the family.

“I was freaking out,” Theo recalls. “I didn’t know if any of us were allergic to bees, so I knew that you could go into shock if you’re allergic. So, I called [911] in case that happened.”

Theo’s father, Danny Spears, says he rushed to meet his family after his wife called him, telling him their five-year-old son was stung around 40 times.

“I pulled up here and they had fire trucks, two life squads here, and they already had my kids sitting in the back of the life squads making sure they were okay,” Danny explains.

On top of the response from the Anderson Township Fire Department, Danny says two strangers also risked being stung to help his family.

Theo says the yellow jackets or bees followed them, but a woman gave him and his sister shelter from the swarming bees or yellow jackets.

“There was this one lady, Maggie, she’s a lifeguard who works at a pool and she let us sit in the back of her car,” Theo says. “She found my sister Lulu and she was sitting in the back of her car. So I’d like to thank her for that.”

The Spears family is giving a big thank you to the Anderson Township Fire Department and those who helped them shelter during the scary time.

