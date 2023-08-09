Baby surrendered to Safe Haven Baby Box in Carmel

(WEAU)
By Evan Harris
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMEL, Ind. (WPTA) - The most recent baby to be surrendered to a Safe Haven Baby Box this year happened in Carmel in Central Indiana earlier this week.

Officials with Safe Haven Baby Boxes say this is the fourth baby to be surrendered to Carmel Fire Station #345 within the past year and a half.

Officials also say the Carmel Baby Box was the seventh Baby Box installment in the country and has seen the most surrendered babies than anywhere in the country.

Since 2017, officials say 35 babies have been surrendered to a Baby Box. There are 157 baby boxes in 11 states.

The newborn surrendered this week was the 14th surrendered so far this year.

Anyone needing assistance can call the national hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cory Davis

Man arrested after assault during basketball game at Walnut Hills High School: court docs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Cory Davis of Fairfield is under arrest on a felonious assault charge

News

James Mitchell

Man exposed himself to 10-year-old on road: court docs

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By FOX19 Digital Staff
It happened Sunday on Glenhaven Road in Delhi Township, police wrote in court records

News

First Alert Forecast For Wednesday

Frank's First Alert Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Danny Spears says he rushed to meet his family after his wife called him, telling him their...

5-year-old stung nearly 40 times during walk through Withrow Nature Preserve

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chancelor Winn
The child flipped over a log and hundreds of yellow jackets or bees began swarming the family, his brother says.

Latest News

Northern Kentucky

Covington police said they do not have a suspect and are searching for a black passenger car.

1 dead, homicide investigation underway in Covington

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Payton Marshall and Courtney King
The shooting stemmed from a fight that happened a block away, a lieutenant explained.

News

Jail bars

Juvenile detention employee under investigation for alleged sexual acts with teen detainees

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Natalia Martinez
He has not been arrested or charged in relation to the allegations.

Bengals

A detail view of the Cincinnati Bengals white striped helmet before an NFL football game...

‘Shifting stripes’: Bengals switch up uniform look for 2023-24 season

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mary LeBus
The Bengals posted a video of a piece of paper addressed to NFL Operations on Monday.

Crime

Former Highland County Sheriff's Sgt. Justin "Dustin" Malone goes on trial Monday in the 2022...

Day 2: Former Highland Co. Deputy on trial for reckless homicide

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mike Schell
”There has not been a day since then that I had not thought about this incident."

Clermont County

A Clermont County jury found Jacob Bumpass, who was charged in connection with the 2010...

Appeal filed over man’s conviction in connection with Paige Johnson’s disappearance

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ken Brown
Jacob Bumpass was convicted of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

Bengals

The Vicis Zero 2 was named the top-ranked helmet by NFL & NFLPA helmet laboratory testing,...

UC professor explains safety design behind Joe Burrow’s new helmet

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By FOX19 Digital Staff
His helmet was named the top-ranked helmet by NFL & NFLPA helmet laboratory testing, according to the Vicis.