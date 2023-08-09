Clouds increase with downpours overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly sunny skies on Wednesday midday will become mostly cloudy in the afternoon. While we can’t rule out a couple of stray showers this afternoon, most places will be dry. Expect an afternoon high of around 85° with increasing humidity later in the day.

After 8 p.m., widespread showers and thunderstorms will move in from the west and move eastward overnight. Though a few storms could contain some gusty winds, we do not anticipate any severe weather overnight. However, given the moist air moving in ahead of the rain, locally heavy rainfall will be possible. Rainfall totals will vary greatly depending on where you are. Areas in Northern Kentucky will generally see 0.25″ to 0.75″ of rainfall while areas along and north of the Ohio River may see over an a half of an inch of rain with local amounts well over one inch.

Remember, if you see a flooded roadway, turn around don’t drown! Never drive through a flooded roadway under any circumstances - especially at night! Have ways to receive flood alerts, including the FOX19 First Alert Weather app!

A few lingering showers and storms are possible Thursday morning mainly east of I-75, but these will end by the lunch hour Thursday. Skies will become mostly sunny late in the day with cooler highs in the low 80s.

Dry conditions will continue on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable highs in the mid 80s. Great weather for the Cincinnati Bengals first preseason game at Paycor Stadium Friday night with temperatures in the low 80s for the start of that game!

The weekend is mainly dry, however there will be chances for isolated showers and storms Saturday. This won’t be a washout, but rather summertime pop-up storms. Highs over the weekend will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with lows in the upper 60s with noticeable humidity.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms move in Sunday night through Monday with highs taking a hit only in the low 80s in the afternoon. Drier air, again, returns on Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with milder conditions.

