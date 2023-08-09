Jury reaches verdict in former Highland Co. deputy’s reckless homicide case

BREAKING: A Grand Jury finds former Highland County Sgt. Jonathan Malone not guilty of reckless homicide in the accidental shooting of Richard Poulin.

BEAKING: A jury in Hillsboro finds former Highland County Sheriff deputy Dustin Malone not guilty of reckless homicide in the July 2022 death of Richard Poulin. ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/DIc5eXuJmf — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) August 9, 2023

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - A Highland County jury is deliberating whether a former road supervisor at the county sheriff’s office is guilty or innocent of reckless homicide in the death of a chase suspect last year.

Jonathan “Dustin” Malone pleaded not guilty to the fatal shooting of 58-year-old Richard Poulin in July 2022.

If convicted of the felony charge, Malone, 44, faces up to three years in prison. He also will be prohibited from carrying a gun.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Court about to go back into session for jury deliberations in the trial of former Highland Co. Sheriff Sgt. Dustin Malone. Jury to decide if Malone was reckless when he caused the death of Richard Poulin in July 2022. ⁦@FOX19⁩ pic.twitter.com/91GcrbAJCw — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) August 9, 2023

The trial began Monday and continued Tuesday with Malone taking the stand in his own defense.

Attorneys on both sides gave the jury their closing arguments Wednesday morning.

Poulin led Hillsboro police, Sgt. Malone and deputies on a high-speed chase through the county late July 17 into early July 18, 2022.

Two deputies deployed stop sticks near Westview motors in Hillsboro, county records show. A Hillsboro police officer put another set out on North High Street.

The pickup truck struck both sets of stop sticks but continued to flee with both front tires flat, county records show.

The truck’s muffler was dragging and throwing sparks and debris.

The pursuit went to an area near 5760 U.S. 62 and Poulin’s truck stopped in front of Hillsboro Church of God in the double southbound lane.

Poulin, however, did not get out of the vehicle, despite multiple commands by law enforcement to do so and at least one other deputy attempting to get him out, a coroner’s report shows.

When deputies were unable to get Poulin out of the truck on the passenger side, Malone said he ran to the driver’s side and used his baton to break that window.

The special prosecutor with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, Chris Kinsler, contends Malone improperly his firearm as he ordered Poulin out of the pickup truck.

The vehicle had illegally tinted windows, preventing deputies from being able to determine whether Poulin was armed with a gun or other type of weapon in addition to the running pickup truck.

Other deputies were unable to get Poulin out of the truck on the passenger side, so Malone said during his testimony he ran to the driver’s side and used his baton to break that window.

“Mr. Poulin began reaching forward toward the floorboards - the dash area,” Malone recalled on the stand. “He just started reaching forward at that moment. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, this guy’s going for a gun.’

“I pulled out and went in for a second strike and I remember hearing glass shatter and then a pop.”

That’s when Malone’s gun accidentally went off, according to his lawyer, Josh Engel of Mason.

Special Prosecutor Chris Kinsler contended it was reckless of Malone to have two police weapons, one in each hand, and use them at the same time. He also improperly held his gun in his non-dominant hand.

Malone’s lawyer pointed out to the jury that the sheriff’s office has no policy dictating non-dominant hands must be used to hold guns and, in fact, deputies are required to be qualified to shoot with each hand.

Malone insisted during his testimony that he followed his training and sheriff’s office procedures.

As it turned out, Poulin was not armed. He was nearly three times over the legal blood alcohol limit, according to the county coroner.

The coroner, Dr. Jeff Beery, ruled Poulin’s death a suicide and said he believed it was suicide by cop but the state vehemently objected to that theory and the judge would not permit that into the trial.

Malone left the sheriff’s office earlier this year after he was notified his status would change from paid leave to unpaid because he was criminally charged.

He has been working for a package delivery company to help make ends meet for his family.

He told the jury he thinks about Poulin’s death all the time.

”There has not been a day since then that I had not thought about this incident. I was actually in counseling for about three months and I’m still dealing with it,” Malone said on the stand.

