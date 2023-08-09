Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Lakota East senior, grandpa work together to turn parking spot into art


By Ken Brown
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lakota East High School senior and her grandfather are transforming her school-assigned parking spot into an eye-popping work of art.

Lakota East’s senior parking lot has become a concrete sea of colorful personalities.

While each senior parking spot is unique, Aurora Hutchings’ space really pops, or pop-pops.

John Knab is Hutchings’ grandfather, or as he is known to his grandchildren, pop-pops. He was affectionately given the nickname for the popcorn he would make his grandkids.

“My pop-pops is really the brains of the operation here,” says Hutchings about painting her parking spot. “It’s really great to have an artist to help me out with this.”

Hutchings says her pop-pops was excited about helping her paint the spot, so she gave him creative control.

Knab graduated from the University of Cincinnati School of Design and saw this as the perfect opportunity to connect with his granddaughter.

Together, the two have worked alongside each other to transform the school parking spot into a work of art.

“Honestly, I’m really thankful for it,” says Hutchings. “I really enjoy spending time with my grandparents and they previously lived in North Carolina, so it’s really nice having them close to home.”

