Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man arrested after assault during basketball game at Walnut Hills High School: court docs

Cory Davis
Cory Davis(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 23-year-old man is accused of purposely knocking someone unconscious during a basketball game at Walnut Hills High School.

Cory Davis of Fairfield was arrested on a felonious assault charge Tuesday and held overnight without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He is scheduled to face a judge at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Cincinnati police wrote in court records this happened on July 2 at 3250 Victory Parkway.

That is the address of Walnut Hills High School

Police charged Davis on July 24.

They wrote in court records that a “victim” told them Davis caused serious physical harm to him “by elbowing him in the back of the head during a basketball game, causing the victim to become unconscious and fall to the floor, breaking several bones in his face.”

