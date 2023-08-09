Man exposed himself to 10-year-old on road: court docs

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 27-year-old man is accused of exposing himself on a public road and police say a 10-year-old child witnessed it, court records show.

It happened Sunday on Glenhaven Road in Delhi Township, police wrote an affidavit.

James Mitchell is held without bond on a single count of public indecency at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He will be arraigned in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Mitchell’s criminal complaint says the alleged offense occurred just three minutes from his residence on Mayhew Avenue.

