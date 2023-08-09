More than 80K fans expected to attend first Country Music Fest in West Chester

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Voices of America Country Music Fest will start in less than 24 hours, and this is the first year the four-day festival is happening in West Chester Township.

The event will feature some of the biggest names in country music, like Dan + Shay, Alabama and Old Dominion.

Organizers told FOX19 NOW’s Kendall Hyde that they expect anywhere from 70,000 to 80,000 fans this year.

The festival’s organizer Tyler Wogenstahl says he expects this concert to generate $20-25 million for the city of West Chester and surrounding areas.

To put the impact of the concert into perspective Taylor Swift saw a crowd of 60,000 fans over the span of two nights at Paycor Stadium and generated $48 million for the Cincinnati area.

Parking at the festival

One question organizers say they get often from attendees is about parking.

“What we made sure we did was have ample parking spaces for each site connected [...],” Wogenstahl said, “That’s actually at Butler County Parks, and then we went ahead and added some parking lots throughout West Chester so that if we had somebody wanting to park at Lakota West High School or one of the churches across the street, we got you covered.

“We also offer ride-share programs, so we have ride-share parking. We do drop-offs over there to make it convenient for all of our attendees.”

Parking at one of the designated locations costs $54 per night, but one man says he is offering discounted parking on his front lawn for $40.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.