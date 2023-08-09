Online fashion giant Shein hosting Cincinnati pop-up store

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Shein, a fast-fashion giant founded in China, will welcome Greater Cincinnati customers to a physical pop-up store this week.

The online company, known for its low prices and seemingly endless range of products, is hosting a pop-up shop at Kenwood Towne Centre from Aug. 10-13. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

During the four-day event, Shein will offer exclusive deals and free gifts that customers can redeem in-store.

According to the Shein website, customers must wait in a standby line to enter. Access is not guaranteed and is subject to store capacity. The closing times are also subject to product availability.

The Shein pop-up shop is a cashless event, with only credit and debit cards accepted. All Cincinnati pop-up sales are final. No returns, refunds or exchanges will be accepted. Online purchases cannot be returned or exchanged at the pop-up store.

Copyright 2023 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.