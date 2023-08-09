Police arrest suspect in Covington stabbing

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed another man several times in Covington, Lt. Justin Bradbury announced Wednesday.

Kevin Giome, 34, is being charged with assault, tampering with evidence, menacing and resisting arrest, according to the Covington Police Department.

On Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Covington Landing at 1:05 p.m. for a report of a man being stabbed.

When they arrived, police say they found a victim with multiple stab wounds.

Lt. Bradbury says the victim still remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Giome’s bond was set at $50,000 cash.

He is expected to appear in Kenton County court on Aug. 15.

Watch FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage below.

Police said the victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.