Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Police arrest suspect in Covington stabbing

By Kendall Hyde and Mary LeBus
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed another man several times in Covington, Lt. Justin Bradbury announced Wednesday.

Kevin Giome, 34, is being charged with assault, tampering with evidence, menacing and resisting arrest, according to the Covington Police Department.

On Tuesday, officers were dispatched to Covington Landing at 1:05 p.m. for a report of a man being stabbed.

When they arrived, police say they found a victim with multiple stab wounds.

Lt. Bradbury says the victim still remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Giome’s bond was set at $50,000 cash.

He is expected to appear in Kenton County court on Aug. 15.

Watch FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage below.

Police said the victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries.

