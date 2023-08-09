Repair, replace or demolish: Community gives feedback on local pedestrian bridge

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 56-year-old walking bridge in the Kenview Hills neighborhood is beginning to deteriorate and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is trying to decide whether the structure should be repaired, replaced or demolished.

The Kenview Hills pedestrian bridge was built in 1967 and runs across the Ronald Reagan Cross Country Highway/State Route 126, connecting Donjoy Drive with Sycamore Junior High School.

According to ODOT, the bridge has been struck multiple times by vehicles due to its low height clearance that runs over the highway. Its age does not help either.

Repairing the structure is an option, however, ODOT officials have a few concerns.

Bridge piers will not be protected from possible vehicle crashes.

Bridge piers may not meet seismic requirements (in case of an earthquake).

The current bridge’s fence will need to be fixed or replaced because it is not up to standard. The fence protects pedestrians from the highway.

The path leading to the bridge and the bridge itself is not up to ADA standards.

ODOT created two new alternative routes for the pedestrian walkway and is looking for community feedback, specifically from those in the Blue Ash, Kenwood and Montgomery areas.

The green dotted line on the map is the approximate area for the project with alternative routes and the current bridge location. (Ohio Department of Transportation)

The map is an aerial view of the proposed locations for the pedestrian bridge and the entrance to them. (Ohio Department of Transportation)

The third option is to not build a new bridge at all and demolish the original.

“Under this scenario, a replacement bridge would not be constructed but the current pedestrian bridge would be removed due to its deteriorating condition,” the project states.

Hundreds of people have given community feedback as to what they think should happen.

“I use this bridge all the time to get to Downtown Blue Ash and Downtown Montgomery from Pipkins, Swaim Park, Forno, the up-and-coming restaurants around the new Downtown, [like] Walgreens [and] DQ to just name a few,” one resident wrote. “We love to just go on a nice bike ride without having to encounter Kenwood Road with our kids, without fear of the worst, and [to] take nice walks to the library. We use it for everything and keeping this bridge will help keep businesses going strong.”

Some people left suggestions on how construction crews could make the bridge better.

“As far as improvements, I think widening the paths coming to the bridge and the bridge itself would be really helpful. It feels crowded when there are people going opposite directions from each other, especially if it’s with bikes and strollers,” another resident wrote. “The ramp to the Cooper Road side (North side) is pretty steep and flattening it out would be super helpful.”

Over 300 people have responded to the community survey already. Based on the feedback so far, the majority of residents use the bridge one to two times a week or several times a month, and most of the time, they use it for recreational purposes.

Two possible rebuild options

Alternative A

The first option is to build the pedestrian bridge West of the existing one. The current structure is 8 feet wide, but this new model will have 10-foot-wide paths with access ramps that meet ADA requirements.

There will also be lights installed underneath the handrails to make walking the bridge at night easier for pedestrians.

The North ramp will be 25 feet tall and located next to Sycamore Junior High School. The South ramp will remain where it is now.

Renderings for Alternative A. (ODOT)

Renderings for Alternative A. (ODOT)

Renderings for Alternative A. (ODOT)

Renderings for Alternative A. (ODOT)

Alternative B

In Option B, the bridge portion that goes directly over the highway would be shifted slightly west from where the current bridge is today.

The location change would allow the south access ramp to be moved out from between two private properties and to the north end of Fidelis Drive, which would be less of a disturbance for residents in the neighborhood.

Like Option A, the walking paths would be 10 feet wide and have lights underneath the handrails.

Both access ramps would be 25 feet tall at an 8% slope. Flat respite areas would be installed every 30 feet on the ramps.

The North access ramp would be 350 feet long, and the South access ramp 270 feet long.

Renderings for Alternative B for the pedestrian bridge in Kenview Hills. (ODOT)

Renderings for Alternative B for the pedestrian bridge in Kenview Hills. (ODOT)

Renderings for Alternative B for the pedestrian bridge in Kenview Hills. This is the view for the South access ramp. (ODOT)

Renderings for Alternative B for the pedestrian bridge in Kenview Hills. This is the view for the North access ramp. (ODOT)

Similarities & differences in the two options

Option A Option B Location: West of the existing bridge. Access points will be in close proximity to the existing ones. Location: 275 feet west of the existing bridge.

North access point would be in close proximity to the existing one.

South access point would be shifted to Fidelis Drive (540 feet away). Path Width: 10 feet wide Path Width: 10 feet wide Bridge Slope: 4.5% Bridge Slope: 4.5% Ramp Slope: A maximum of 8% Ramp Slope: A maximum of 8% Estimated Cost: $3 million Estimated Cost: $3 million

As of Wednesday, 161 people responded to which option they would prefer, and so far, the majority voted for Alternative B.

The Ohio Department of Transportation will continue working to gather public feedback. In October, the department will begin a feasibility study.

