CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Boone County Fair is officially here with rides, games and family-friendly fun happening all week long. On Wednesday, organizers opened up the fair for Sensory Day, a special event for kids with special needs.

One Boone County parent, Jamie Wood says accommodations, like today, are important for kids, like her son Parker who has special needs.

“On a normal fair day, it’s large crowds, lots of noise, things that might trigger him [her son] that make it not so fun. I love that they include little sisters, we get to do it as a family,” she said.

Wood brought her son Parker and daughter Josie to enjoy the fair with about 60 other people.

The kids and their families got to enjoy funnel cakes, rides, games, and even the animals in the 4-H barn.

Sensory Day allows dozens of kids in Boone County to enjoy the fair privately. (WXIX)

“We have our children from the livestock who show them into the fair,” says Boone County Extension 4-H Youth Development Agent Cathy Fellows. “We have cows, sheep, rabbits, lambs. And the children brought the lambs up and they showed them to the kids and they said ‘baaa’ and the kids were all excited about that and some got to pet them.”

It is easy to see by the smiles on these kids’ faces, that today was a big hit.

“We want to say thank you,” Wood said. “I think it’s even bigger this year than last year and we appreciate the effort and thought they put in for these kids.”

Sensory Day was made possible thanks to Boone County Coop Extension Service, 4-H Youth Development, Boone County Fair Board, Boone County Homemaker, CONVA, Kissel Entertainment, Diamond Ranch and Knights of Columbus Holy Donuts.

The fair continues in Burlington through Saturday and costs $15 per person, which includes all rides and entertainment.

Gates open up at 6 p.m. during the week and at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

