4 concept designs move forward for Licking River replacement bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Four concept designs for the Licking River replacement bridge are moving forward for final consideration.
The four concepts, which include arch, cable-stayed, inclined arch and suspension-type bridges, will be used by the design-build team to guide them in the technical design of the bridge for the next few months, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
“The main focus for each of these concepts is providing safe and improved access for bicyclists and pedestrians, while also meeting current and future transportation needs,” said Miguel Rosales, President of Rosales + Partners, Bridge Architect for the KY 8 Licking River Bridge Replacement Project. “I’m excited to share these preliminary concepts that fit within the context of the Covington and Newport communities and will enhance the Northern Kentucky skyline.”
The concepts will be presented to Covington and Newport officials during the Aug. 15 and Aug. 28 commission meetings, KYTC explained.
Check out each concept design below.
Concept 1 – Arch
Concept 2 – Cable-Stayed
Concept 3 – Inclined Arch
Concept 4 – Suspension
