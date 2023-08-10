Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

4 concept designs move forward for Licking River replacement bridge

KYTC says the project will improve access to the central business districts of Covington and...
KYTC says the project will improve access to the central business districts of Covington and Newport while also supporting local businesses and underserved communities in historic neighborhoods.(KYTC District 6)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Four concept designs for the Licking River replacement bridge are moving forward for final consideration.

The four concepts, which include arch, cable-stayed, inclined arch and suspension-type bridges, will be used by the design-build team to guide them in the technical design of the bridge for the next few months, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

“The main focus for each of these concepts is providing safe and improved access for bicyclists and pedestrians, while also meeting current and future transportation needs,” said Miguel Rosales, President of Rosales + Partners, Bridge Architect for the KY 8 Licking River Bridge Replacement Project. “I’m excited to share these preliminary concepts that fit within the context of the Covington and Newport communities and will enhance the Northern Kentucky skyline.”

The concepts will be presented to Covington and Newport officials during the Aug. 15 and Aug. 28 commission meetings, KYTC explained.

Check out each concept design below.

Concept 1 – Arch

The Arch bridge concept spans 446 feet over the Licking River and features three slender steel...
The Arch bridge concept spans 446 feet over the Licking River and features three slender steel arches that reach 58 feet over the roadway. Below the bridge deck, distinct V-shaped concrete piers frame the river. This concept features two 12-foot wide cantilevered shared-use path walkways with open river and city views.(KYTC District 6)

Concept 2 – Cable-Stayed

The Cable-Stayed bridge concept spans 340 feet over the Licking River and features six concrete...
The Cable-Stayed bridge concept spans 340 feet over the Licking River and features six concrete needle towers with a harp arrangement of parallel cables. These towers, at 74 feet above the roadway, create visually interesting shadow and light effects surrounding the bridge. This concept also has two 12-foot wide cantilevered shared-use paths with open river and city views.(KYTC District 6)

Concept 3 – Inclined Arch

The Inclined Arch concept spans 340 feet over the Licking River and features two inclined steel...
The Inclined Arch concept spans 340 feet over the Licking River and features two inclined steel arches. These arches would be 64 feet above the roadway. The Inclined Arch concept also features two 12-foot wide shared-use path walkways. These walkways are supported by cables from the bridge arches.(KYTC District 6)

Concept 4 – Suspension

The Suspension concept spans 340 feet over the Licking River and features four steel, slender...
The Suspension concept spans 340 feet over the Licking River and features four steel, slender needle towers rising 90 feet above the roadway. The concept has two shared-use path walkways supported with cables. These walkways are curved and have a minimum 12-foot variable width.(KYTC District 6)

