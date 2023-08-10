AI in the classroom: How schools are utilizing intelligence technology

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Artificial intelligence is changing the way we live and work, and now, it is impacting how some kids learn.

Some Tri-State schools are leaning into AI and its capabilities, but tech experts warn that there could be consequences.

“It’s something we’re not shying away from. It’s definitely something to lean into because it’s not going away,” says Mason City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jonathan Cooper.

Mason City Schools is among the area districts that are not only aware of the impact AI could have in the classroom but actually encouraging students to explore and experiment with the technology.

Superintendent Cooper says they are seeing AI assist teachers with lesson plans and help students with writing assignments.

Just type in a few keywords or prompts, and the technology does the rest.

The Mason City Schools superintendent says as long as students are doing their own critical thinking, he doesn’t see a problem with them using AI as a starting point.

“It’s another resource for our students to use,” Cooper explains. “It’s just like when calculators were introduced into the mathematics classroom. I’m sure this was a big conversation. Should we use them, should we not? But it’s a tool that helps us to be more efficient and a tool that once we know how to use it, it’s something we can use to our advantage. Same thing with artificial intelligence as it comes on board.”

Dr. Cooper says the only caveat is that the AI work is accurate, aligned with the values the student or teacher wants to communicate, and used only as a rough draft with their own original ideas and thoughts added in.

Dr. Cooper is not the only person who thinks AI is here to stay.

“This stuff is not going away,” concurs tech expert Dave Hatter. “So, learning what it can do, learning what its limitations are, and learning how you can apply it as a student or a professional, it’s in your best interest.”

Hatter is more than a tech and cyber security expert. He is also an adjunct college professor who has been on the front end of AI.

“I’m not one of these people who will tell you it’s all upside,” explains Hatter. “I definitely think there’s equal downside to this stuff.”

Among his concerns about AI in the classroom are cheating and plagiarism.

Hatter says students need to be aware of bad data or bias in any AI-generated work.

Schools, he warns, will also need to be aware of the potential implications, like students using the technology to hack district systems.

At Mason, leaders are aware of these potential negative consequences but say the bigger risk would be ignoring the benefits and positive impacts AI could have on students’ lives.

