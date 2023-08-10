Arrest made in deadly shooting of pregnant woman in Avondale

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested on a murder warrant for the shooting that killed a pregnant woman in Avondale.

Miquan Barfield, 22, was arrested Thursday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

His arrest comes less than a week after 34-year-old Nia Booker was shot on Aug. 5 on Rockdale Avenue in Avondale, police said.

Police say they were called to the area shortly after 5:15 p.m. and found a crime scene but no victim.

Moments later, Nia was taken by private vehicle to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died after her arrival, according to a Cincinnati Police spokesperson.

Nia was pregnant when she was shot.

Her baby was in the ICU as of Monday, according to the victim’s mother.

Her mother, Darlene Booker Powell, says that Nia was a passenger in a car heading to the 127 Yard Sale with a friend when a gunman pulled up and fired several shots in the passenger side.

Miquan Barfield, 22, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for the murder of 34-year-old Nia Booker, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. (Cincinnati Police Department)

“There’s not a concern for life,” said Nia’s cousin, Ryan Scott. “There used to be a code about this kind of thing, now, there’s nothing. It’s senseless.”

Scott and Darlene said Nia was a single mother who the past 16 years, worked as a nurse’s aide and was never involved in gang activity.

They both think the 34-year-old pregnant mother was not the intended target in Saturday’s shooting.

For Scott, he said his cousin’s senseless murder serves as a wake-up call.

“Something like this could happen to anybody,” Scott explained. “It’s not just the responsibility of one particular community to fix this. It’s all our problem because if you go out thinking this couldn’t happen to my family, that’s for someone else, that’s not true. That’s not a call I was expecting to get on Saturday.”

Darlene said her emotions have been everywhere for the past 72 hours and prays that the gunman turns themself in or is arrested.

“You took my only baby,” Darlene said. “I’ll be at the court; I’ll be wherever I need to be because now, I’ll be raising five kids.”

A GoFundMe page was created Sunday to help Nia’s family.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.