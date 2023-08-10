Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Arrest made in deadly shooting of pregnant woman in Avondale

Her family thinks the 34-year-old pregnant mother was not the intended target in Saturday’s shooting.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect has been arrested on a murder warrant for the shooting that killed a pregnant woman in Avondale.

Miquan Barfield, 22, was arrested Thursday, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

His arrest comes less than a week after 34-year-old Nia Booker was shot on Aug. 5 on Rockdale Avenue in Avondale, police said.

Police say they were called to the area shortly after 5:15 p.m. and found a crime scene but no victim.

Moments later, Nia was taken by private vehicle to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died after her arrival, according to a Cincinnati Police spokesperson.

Nia was pregnant when she was shot.

Her baby was in the ICU as of Monday, according to the victim’s mother.

Her mother, Darlene Booker Powell, says that Nia was a passenger in a car heading to the 127 Yard Sale with a friend when a gunman pulled up and fired several shots in the passenger side.

Miquan Barfield, 22, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for the murder of 34-year-old Nia...
Miquan Barfield, 22, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for the murder of 34-year-old Nia Booker, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.(Cincinnati Police Department)

“There’s not a concern for life,” said Nia’s cousin, Ryan Scott. “There used to be a code about this kind of thing, now, there’s nothing. It’s senseless.”

Scott and Darlene said Nia was a single mother who the past 16 years, worked as a nurse’s aide and was never involved in gang activity.

They both think the 34-year-old pregnant mother was not the intended target in Saturday’s shooting.

For Scott, he said his cousin’s senseless murder serves as a wake-up call.

“Something like this could happen to anybody,” Scott explained. “It’s not just the responsibility of one particular community to fix this. It’s all our problem because if you go out thinking this couldn’t happen to my family, that’s for someone else, that’s not true. That’s not a call I was expecting to get on Saturday.”

Darlene said her emotions have been everywhere for the past 72 hours and prays that the gunman turns themself in or is arrested.

“You took my only baby,” Darlene said. “I’ll be at the court; I’ll be wherever I need to be because now, I’ll be raising five kids.”

Local pastor, activist speaks out after pregnant woman shot, killed in Avondale

A GoFundMe page was created Sunday to help Nia’s family.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHEIN is bringing a pop-up store to Kenwood Towne Center
Online fashion giant Shein hosting Cincinnati pop-up store
Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio
Covington police said they do not have a suspect and are searching for a black passenger car.
1 dead, homicide investigation underway in Covington
A 60-year-old man is deceased after a fatal crash that happened on Riverside Drive, according...
1 dead in Butler County crash, sheriff says
Dacari Isham is accused of killing Brandon Miller on July 12, according to Cincinnati Police.
$1M bond set for 18-year-old murder suspect

Latest News

Two people were shot near McEvoy Park on Thursday, according to Cincinnati police.
Dispatch: 2 people shot in Springfield Twp.
Western and Southern Open begins this weekend with new upgrades
New upgrades to tennis center ahead of Western and Southern Open
Woman sells sweet treats to help pay for service dog training
Woman sells sweet treats to help pay for service dog training
Eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families were found fatally shot in Pike Count on the...
Pike County massacre: Hearing held in wrongful death lawsuit filed by victims’ families