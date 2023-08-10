Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Biden welcoming Australian leader to White House for state dinner in October

President Joe Biden speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M....
President Joe Biden speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M. Biden is making the case that his policies of financial and tax incentives have revived U.S. manufacturing. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 1:55 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden will welcome Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the White House on Oct. 25 for the visit and state dinner that the U.S. promised when Biden had to scrap a stop in Australia earlier this year to focus on debt limit talks in Washington.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement Wednesday that the visit would “underscore the deep and enduring alliance between the United States and Australia and the two nations’ shared commitment to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

Biden last May curtailed an Asia-Pacific trip that was to have included stops in Australia and Papua New Guinea because he needed to return to Washington because of the debt limit crisis.

The scuttling of two of the three legs of the overseas trip — Biden did visit Japan for a Group of Seven summit with leaders of some of the world’s major economies — was a foreign policy setback for an administration that has made putting a greater focus on the Pacific region central to its global outreach.

Albanese said in a statement his visit would be “an important opportunity to discuss our ambitious climate and clean energy transition, and shared goal of a strong, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHEIN is bringing a pop-up store to Kenwood Towne Center
Online fashion giant Shein hosting Cincinnati pop-up store
Covington police said they do not have a suspect and are searching for a black passenger car.
1 dead, homicide investigation underway in Covington
A 60-year-old man is deceased after a fatal crash that happened on Riverside Drive, according...
1 dead in Butler County crash, sheriff says
Danny Spears says he rushed to meet his family after his wife called him, telling him their...
5-year-old stung nearly 40 times during walk through Withrow Nature Preserve
Brandon Dodson, 23, of Goshen, was arrested in Clarksville, TN after he attempted to escape...
Tri-State murder suspect arrested in Tennessee

Latest News

Pablo Vicente, 33, is charged with murder in connection with the disappearance of 20-year-old...
Man accused of killing girlfriend, leaving kids with body for 3 days
Prosecutors say the victim's boyfriend killed her and disposed of her body in a dumpster near...
Man killed girlfriend in front of their kids during fight, officials say
FILE - A livestock helicopter pilot rounds up wild horses from the Fox & Lake Herd Management...
US judge clears way for Nevada mustang roundup to continue despite deaths of 31 wild horses
People watch as smoke and flames fill the air from raging wildfires on Front Street in downtown...
At least six killed as raging wildfire destroys much of Hawaii community, officials say