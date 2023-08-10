Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Buc-ee’s coming to Ohio

Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights
Ohio's first Buck-ee's is coming to Huber Heights(Buc-ee's)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WXIX) - The convenience store that’s developed a cult-like following is coming to Ohio.

The first Buc-ee’s in the state will be located in Huber Heights.

The mayor of Huber Heights, Jeff Gore, made the announcement Thursday morning on his Facebook page.

“You won’t have to drive to Kentucky now to get your beef jerky and brisket sandwiches!” Mayor Gore wrote.

In the comments on the Mayor’s Facebook post, he’s asked if it’s true and he said, “I wouldn’t kid about Buc-ee’s.”

Buc-ee’s has one store in Richmond, Kentucky, and another one is coming to Smiths Grove in Western Kentucky.

The largest Buc-ee’s in the country is located in Sevierville, Tennessee.

The 74,000-square-foot travel center features 120 fuel stations, snacks, award-winning restrooms and a carwash.

There are 45 Buc-ee’s locations in the U.S. with the most in Texas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHEIN is bringing a pop-up store to Kenwood Towne Center
Online fashion giant Shein hosting Cincinnati pop-up store
Covington police said they do not have a suspect and are searching for a black passenger car.
1 dead, homicide investigation underway in Covington
A 60-year-old man is deceased after a fatal crash that happened on Riverside Drive, according...
1 dead in Butler County crash, sheriff says
Dacari Isham is accused of killing Brandon Miller on July 12, according to Cincinnati Police.
$1M bond set for 18-year-old murder suspect
Brandon Dodson, 23, of Goshen, was arrested in Clarksville, TN after he attempted to escape...
Tri-State murder suspect arrested in Tennessee

Latest News

KYTC says the project will improve access to the central business districts of Covington and...
4 concept designs move forward for Licking River replacement bridge
Call the Lawrenceburg Police Department at 812-537-2284 if you can help identify the driver.
Lawrenceburg police looking for driver after report of gunshots fired on highway
Rahim Zanders, 23, is facing 21 charges including breaking and entering, safecracking,...
Man used blowtorch to cut open safes at 11 businesses, stole thousands: Police
Kings Island's new rollercoaster
Kings Island's new rollercoaster called Snoopy's Soap Box Racers