Clouds Move Out Through the Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds are all that remains this morning from the band of rain that came through overnight. Showers should stay out of the Tri-State for the rest of the afternoon. The rain did bring some slightly cooler temperatures, dropping our high back into the low 80s, humidity also dips slightly, before rising again tomorrow.

Tomorrow sees clouds move out of our area and leave us with pleasant conditions as well with a slight jump in temperatures back into the mid 80s. Lows stick in the 60s through the week.

The weekend starts with more shower and storm chances, with scattered showers and storms through the day Saturday. The SPC outlooks currently has the viewing area under a level 2/5 for severity, but that is subject to change. Sunday looks mostly dry with highs sticking around the upper 80s and higher humidity.

The beginning of next week starts stormy again on Monday with another drop in temperature, potentially in the upper 70s. Sunny and dry conditions come back to the Tri-State mid-week with Tuesday and Wednesday looking very nice.

