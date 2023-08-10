Community suffers ‘big loss’ after Covington man killed

Video from Tuesday’s coverage.

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Loved ones gathered Wednesday to remember and honor the life of a Covington man just 24 hours after he was killed.

Edgar Lopez, 34, of Covington, was found shot to death around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday on Russell Street, according to the Covington Police Department.

“I’m still pretty numb because you don’t expect to see somebody one day and them be gone the next,” said Lopez’s friend Lakita Hocker.

Lopez and Hocker were friends for more than 20 years.

“A comedian, always making everybody smile, and he had a laugh and a smile that would light up a room,” Hocker said of Lopez. “It’s just sad; really big loss for the community.”

As Covington police search for a suspect in Lopez’s death, his friends and family are grieving, hoping for justice.

“There’s a child involved that’s not going to have a father,” explained Lopez’s friend, Megan Jones.

Covington Police Department Lieutenant Justin Bradbury said Tuesday that a fight a block away escalated to the Russell Street shooting. Police did say another person was injured in the shooting and remains in the hospital.

Friends and family say the hardest part is not having answers because they can’t get closure until the person responsible is behind bars.

“No one wants to die alone, so that’s crazy,” said Jones. “And to be so close, and his mom’s right down the street, that’s mind-blowing. It just blows my mind how quickly life can be taken.”

As Lopez’s loved ones released balloons in his memory Wednesday, they say senseless gun violence needs to end.

“We have our kids killing each other. What do they have to look up to when the adults are killing each other?” asks Hocker.

Call CrimeStoppers if you have any information about Tuesday’s shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.