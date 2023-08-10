Dispatch: 2 people shot in Springfield Twp.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a shooting occurred in Springfield Township on Thursday, Cincinnati police dispatchers confirmed.

District 5 officers say two people were shot in the 6300 block of Daly Road.

The call came in around 4:45 p.m.

Police are at the scene now.

