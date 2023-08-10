Family left to clean up after driver goes through yard, takes off

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A family says they were left to pick up the mess in their yard after they say a driver crashed into a ditch and their property before driving off.

Picking up car parts in the yard of their Lindale-Mount Holly Road home is not how the Hancock family wanted to spend their Tuesday.

“I was actually in the living room with my aide, and we heard a loud noise, wasn’t quite sure what it was,” recalls Steven Brock. “Then my aide looked out the window and saw there was a car actually coming out of the ditch where it already went through our yard.”

Brock and his parents, Tim and Debi Hancock, said around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, they heard a sound that shook them to the core.

A driver was going east on Lindale-Mount Holly Road when the vehicle hit a ditch and then drove into the family’s yard before continuing, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

“I don’t know how the car was even drivable,” wonders Tim Hancock.

Tim and his wife, Debi, said they have seen this type of driving too many times on their property.

In some instances, they say, it has cost people their lives.

“It’s just a dangerous place,” Tim says. “This road is horrible, and this curve is really bad. It’s been a lot of people and a lot of wrecks, and two people killed in it.”

Debi says, “This road gets a lot of traffic. We’re not far from Cincinnati. So, anyone that lives on the east side, they come up 749 and across this road. It’s a bypass for 125 traffic to Cincinnati.”

The family is now pleading for change, saying they are willing to work with state transportation leaders to make the road safer and prevent further tragedies.

Tim and Debi also want the driver that damaged their yard to come forward.

Call the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.

