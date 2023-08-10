Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Gradual clearing today with weekend storm chances

The rest of the week looks mainly dry with slight chance of showers Friday evening for areas west
Slight chance of showers and storms on Friday evening with better chances of storms moving in Saturday.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds continue to decrease on Thursday afternoon as areas of drizzle/light showers will end for areas east of I-71. Afternoon high temperatures will be limited due to the mid-morning cloud cover with the thermometer rising into the lower 80s.

Dry conditions will continue on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and seasonable highs in the mid 80s. Though we can’t rule out a slight chance of showers and storms for areas west of I-75, most of the tri-state will remain dry. Great weather for the Cincinnati Bengals first preseason game at Paycor Stadium Friday night with temperatures in the low 80s for the start of that game!

The weekend starts off with chances for scattered showers and storms Saturday. he SPC outlooks currently has the viewing area under a level 2/5 for severity, but that is subject to change. Humidity will be noticeable during the day as when it isn’t raining, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Sunday looks mostly dry with highs sticking around the upper 80s and higher humidity and mainly sunny conditions.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms move in Sunday night through Monday with highs taking a hit only in the low 80s in the afternoon. Monday may have a few strong storms with gusty winds and heavy rain. This will be something the First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor.

Drier air, again, returns on Tuesday with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with milder conditions. Expect dry conditions to continue for the middle and latter half of the week with highs near normal by Thursday with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

