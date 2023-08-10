Kings Island to expand kids’ area including new roller coaster

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - There will be new adventures for kids to explore at Kings Island in 2024.

The park announced Thursday morning that it will expand its kids’ area by adding a new adventure play space, Camp Snoopy.

The kids’ area will also be home to the park’s 16th roller coaster called Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers, the park revealed in a Facebook post.

“The new coaster will be the amusement park’s first family boomerang coaster that races riders both forward and backward on the same track,” the post said.

Park officials say the coaster will hit speeds of 36 mph and have a 672-foot racetrack.

