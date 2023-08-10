Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Kings Island to expand kids’ area including new roller coaster

Kings Island will expand its kids' area in 2024 including the park's 16th roller coaster, Snoopy's Soap Box Racers.(Provided by Kings Island/Artist rendering)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - There will be new adventures for kids to explore at Kings Island in 2024.

The park announced Thursday morning that it will expand its kids’ area by adding a new adventure play space, Camp Snoopy.

The kids’ area will also be home to the park’s 16th roller coaster called Snoopy’s Soap Box Racers, the park revealed in a Facebook post.

“The new coaster will be the amusement park’s first family boomerang coaster that races riders both forward and backward on the same track,” the post said.

Park officials say the coaster will hit speeds of 36 mph and have a 672-foot racetrack.

