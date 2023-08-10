Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Lawrenceburg police looking for driver after report of gunshots fired on highway

Call the Lawrenceburg Police Department at 812-537-2284 if you can help identify the driver.
Call the Lawrenceburg Police Department at 812-537-2284 if you can help identify the driver.(Lawrenceburg Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (WXIX) - Police are searching for a driver after officers responded to a report of gunshots involving two vehicles on Monday.

The vehicles were driving on US 50, Lawrenceburg police explained.

One of the involved vehicles was found and police say the driver cooperated with law enforcement.

The second vehicle, a grey 2005-2007 Ford Focus, fled the area going east on US 50 through Lawrenceburg, according to police.

Officers say they are trying to find the second car and identify the driver.

Call the Lawrenceburg Police Department at 812-537-2284 if you have any information.

