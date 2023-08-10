Long-standing drive-in burger joint opens 2nd Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A popular Tri-State drive-in known for delivering fresh-grilled burgers and handspun milkshakes car-side is opening its second Queen City location.

On Monday, August 14, Swenson’s Drive-In will celebrate its grand opening in Oakley at 11 a.m., according to the restaurant’s spokesperson.

Home of ‘The Galley Boy,’ Swenson’s signature double-decker cheeseburger topped with two special sauces, the drive-in has served hungry diners for 88 years.

To kick off Monday’s opening, the Akron-based establishment will host ‘Taste of Swencinnati’ giveaways Monday including:

Free Swensons for a year awarded to the first 10 cars at each location

One free burger or sandwich awarded to the first 100 cars at each location

One-of-a-kind “Taste of Swencinnati” cards (redeemable for a free double cheeseburger, regular shake, and an order of the famous Potato Teezers) will be handed out to every guest, all week long at both locations!

Swenson’s Drive-In locations:

Oakley

3628 Madison Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45209

Anderson

491 Ohio Pike Cincinnati, OH 45244

For more information, visit Swenson’s Drive-In’s website.

