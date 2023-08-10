Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man facing charges after his dog dies while hiking in the heat, police say

A hiker was arrested after one of his dogs died while they were out on a Phoenix-area hiking...
A hiker was arrested after one of his dogs died while they were out on a Phoenix-area hiking trail.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A hiker in Arizona is facing charges after one of his dogs died while they were out hiking.

KPHO reports that 29-year-old Daniel Milunovic was on the Piestewa Peak Trail with his two dogs Wednesday afternoon when they got overheated.

First responders were called to the trail by Milunovic for assistance.

However, once firefighters arrived at the scene, they said one of his dogs had already died.

Phoenix Fire Technical Rescue teams walked Milunovic and his second dog to the base of the mountain.

Firefighters said they helped the second dog rapidly cool down while Milunovic declined further medical treatment.

Authorities said animals are allowed on many Phoenix-area trails if the temperature is below 100 degrees, but dogs are not permitted on the Piestewa Peak Summit Trail at any point during the year.

Weather gauges near Piestewa Peak at the time of the medical call Wednesday recorded temperatures of 99 to 100 degrees.

According to police, Milunovic faces charges that include neglect of animals. The Arizona Humane Society also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If it would have passed, Issue 1 would basically have made it harder to change Ohio’s...
Ohio voters reject Issue 1
Brandon Dodson, 23, of Goshen, was arrested in Clarksville, TN after he attempted to escape...
Tri-State murder suspect arrested in Tennessee
Skylar Onishea, of Independence, Kentucky, was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the...
Passenger arrested after driver shot in the face in NKY, police say
Covington police said they do not have a suspect and are searching for a black passenger car.
1 dead, homicide investigation underway in Covington
Brandon Miller's family members say he was running an errand for his mother, who has cancer,...
Arrest made in shooting that killed father of 5 in West End, police say

Latest News

Friends and family of Edgar Lopez say the hardest part is not having answers because they can’t...
Community suffers ‘big loss’ after Covington man killed
FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock...
Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+ and Hulu services, vows crackdown on password sharing
Mason City Schools is among the area districts that are not only aware of the impact AI could...
AI in the classroom: How schools are utilizing intelligence technology
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast