Man used blowtorch to cut open safes at 11 businesses, stole thousands: Police

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - An East Price Hill man was arrested Monday on charges that he has stolen from at least area 10 businesses since February by cutting open their safes with an acetylene torch, according to court documents.

Rahim Zanders, 23, is facing 21 charges including breaking and entering, safecracking, possessing criminal tools and possessing a weapon as a felon, court documents say. He also faces charges in Kentucky.

Zanders is being held on a $231,000 bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center. Of the charges, 11 are felonies.

Police say Zanders used a blowtorch to take money from a Burger King, a United Dairy Farmers, three different McDonalds, two Chipotles, a Buffalo Wild Wings and a Panda Express. Most were on the West Side or Norwood. He hit the businesses between February and July of this year, according to court documents.

Zanders was arrested Monday after committing a similar offense at a Popeyes in Covington, prosecutors said.

It is unclear how much money Zanders is accused of stealing. Court documents only include dollar amounts for two of the alleged offenses: $2,454 from a Norwood Buffalo Wild Wings and $1,719 from a Corryville Chipotle.

It is unclear if Zanders will face more charges. Since Monday, 11 separate cases have been opened against him in Hamilton County alone. In many of the cases, surveillance video was used to place Zanders at the scene, according to documents.

