Matthew 25: Ministries sending wildfire relief to Maui

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A local humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization is responding to the devastation caused by wildfires in Hawaii this week.

Matthew 25: Ministries is assisting with wildfire relief in Maui, where at least 36 people in the historic town of Lahaina lost their lives in what CNN reports as one of the deadliest wildfires in recent U.S. history.

Additionally, hundreds of buildings in Lahaina and surrounding towns have been destroyed after a hurricane with wind gusts of 60 miles per hour swept across the islands.

To assist the affected communities, Matthew 25 is shipping a container filled with essential supplies in an effort to support the needs of the disaster region, a release from the organization said Thursday. That container includes personal care kits, baby supplies, paper products, cleaning supplies, and first aid and safety kits.

Matthew 25 is requesting both monetary and product donations to supplement their existing supplies and for restocking for future disasters.

Some of their wish list items needed are the following:

Cases of bottled water (12- and 24- count)

Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.

Cleaning supplies: Laundry detergents, general cleaner, sponges, bleach (powdered form is preferred), mops, scrub brushes, buckets, rubber gloves, etc.

Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.

Baby and infant supplies: Diapers, wipes, diaper rash ointment, baby wash, baby shampoo, baby lotion, etc.

First-aid items: Bandages, gauze, pads, first aid tape, antiseptic creams, hydrogen peroxide, alcohol, latex gloves, instant cold packs, etc.

Candles and flashlights: If necessary, please include the appropriate size batteries with any flashlight donation.

Clean-up supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, trash bags, etc.

You can submit secure monetary donations online or mail checks to Matthew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Blue Ash, OH 45242.

All donated funds designated for the Hawaii wildfires will be used for this purpose only.

