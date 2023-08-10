New affordable housing coming to Avondale

Contests
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new modern affordable living facility has arrived in Avondale for the first time in 20 years.

On Thursday, the ribbon was cut to officially unveil the Hale Avenue Townhomes.

The new homes will serve as workforce homes, which means tenants must make no more than $34,000 a year to qualify for the townhomes.

The Executive Director of the Avondale Development Corporation (ADC), Russ Hairston, says Avondale is the largest minority neighborhood in Cincinnati.

For years, Hairston says the area has struggled with quality affordable housing. So, his team from ADC teamed up with city leaders and a black-owned developer Kieker Development to create Hale Avenue, a three-phase project in Avondale.

Once complete, there will be 24 newly constructed townhomes located at the corner of Hale and Hallwood Avenues, all for sale as workforce housing.

Hairston says workforce housing means tenants must make at most 120 percent of the area median income, which he says is $34,000/year.

“The residents hear about all of the growth that’s happening,” explains Hairston. “The first thing that they wonder is how they are going to be able to afford to stay in our own neighborhood. This is part of that answer. Beautiful seven units of workforce housing development, which shows the majority that yes, you too can own one, and we hope this spearheads the drive for more and to ask for more housing.”

